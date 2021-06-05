A little bling before the ring! Floyd “Money” Mayweather is expanding his brand into the jewelry world with the “50 Karats by Floyd Mayweather” pop-up shop in Miami.

The exclusive release and shopping experience, managed and operated by Eric The Jeweler, will be held exclusively at the Fontainebleau Hotel (located at 4441 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, Florida) from Friday, June 4, to Monday, June 7, during the #MayweatherPaul fight weekend.

Mayweather’s $18 Million Dollar watch from his private collection, along with more of the best jewelry pieces in Miami, will be available for sale at the pop-up shopping experience. The 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee’s championship belt will also be on display along with the largest privately-owned Richard Mille watch collection in North America by Jas Mathur of Limitless.

A private meet and greet will also take place on Saturday, June 5th from 7:30-10:00 p.m. with Mayweather, along with VIP clientele and his celebrity friends. Buyers who purchase over $50,000 in goods will receive an authenticated, signed glove by Floyd Mayweather.

In addition to the pop-up shop, Mayweather has also launched “TMT Ring Girls”, a campaign that gave fans the opportunity to enter into a once-in-a-lifetime competition for an all-expense-paid trip to be a ring girl during the 8-round exhibition with YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

“I know during COVID, we couldn’t really gather in large groups and that has affected a lot of people and since this boxing exhibition is unconventional, I wanted to do something different to engage my fans and give them a unique experience. This is the first time that I have held a fight on a Sunday, just like all other major sporting events like the Super Bowl and the All-Star Game, and this is the first time I have been able to pick ring models from all backgrounds to be a part of this fight,” the undefeated, five-division boxing champion said.

The winner, London Borom, was announced on Mayweather’s Instagram Live on Thursday, June 3 by President of The Money Team, James McNair, and Mayweather’s eldest son, Koran Mayweather.

London will have the red carpet rolled out for her and a guest who will receive a custom TMT chain, floor seats to the fight, and a glam experience courtesy of The Money Team.

The high-profile week of events will culminate with the star-studded Official Fight After-Party at LIV Nightclub on Sunday, June 6th immediately following the fight. Tickets to the fight can be purchased at www.mayweatherpaultickets.com.