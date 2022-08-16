A steamy trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, hit the internet like wildfire in May of this year. In the clip, Harry, who plays Jack, performs oral sex on Florence, who plays his wife, Alice. Despite the red-hot scene creating even more buzz for the Olivia Wilde-directed thriller, Florence insists the movie has more to offer than that.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” the Little Women actress, 26, said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Tuesday, August 16.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” Florence added. “That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

The Midsommar star went on to explain why she was drawn to Alice’s character. “I guess all of my movies have that element of women being forced into a corner, forced into an opinion, forced into a way of life,” Florence noted. “And then finally, something cracks.”

The Oxford, U.K., native originally landed the role of Bunny, a secondary character. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling changes, she was given the opportunity to tackle Alice. “It was a different beast,” Florence admitted, but that didn’t deter her. “I love playing a distressed woman,” she assured.

Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters on Friday, September 23.

In the same interview, Florence made a rare statement about her nearly three-year relationship with fellow actor Zach Braff. After sparking split rumors in recent months, the Black Widow personality confirmed their breakup.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Florence expressed, referring to the backlash surrounding the pair’s 21-year age gap.

Shutterstock (2)

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together,” she continued. “So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

For his part, Zach, 47, has yet to publicly comment on their split.