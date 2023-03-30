Meet the family. Flo Rida shares one child, a son named Zohar P. Dillard, with his ex-girlfriend Alexis Adams. Keep scrolling to learn about the rapper’s son, their family and more.

How Many Kids Does Flo Rida Have?

Flo Rida – whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard – and Alexis welcomed Zohar in September 2016.

Their son was born with hydrocephalus. According to Mayo Clinic, the condition is “the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.”

Does Flo Rida Have a Close Relationship With His Son, Zohar?

The “Low” rapper has not made many public comments about his son, so the status of their relationship is unknown.

However, Alexis claimed in January 2023 that Flo Rida wasn’t contributing to custody payments for Zohar’s education and health insurance.

According to Insider, she alleged he asked to pay less child support after the court ordered him to pay $9,000 a month in 2018. In addition to the child support, Flo Rida was ordered to cover the full cost of Zohar’s school tuition and health insurance.

Flo Rida has not publicly responded to Alexis’ claims.

What Happened to Flo Rida’s Son That He Ended Up in the ICU?

Zohar suffered serious injuries after he fell out Alexis’ fifth-floor New Jersey apartment window and landed on the pavement.

Following the incident, Alexis filed a lawsuit on March 27, 2023, claiming that her apartment building had faulty “windows that posed a hazardous condition,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

She explained that her son suffered multiple pelvis fractures, left metatarsal fractures, a grade-three liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs, adding that he is currently in an intensive care unit to treat the injuries.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Alexis told Us Weekly in a statement.

After adding that she was “so grateful” that Zohar is still alive, she said she was “devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

The Florida rapper has not yet publicly commented about the accident or his son’s condition.