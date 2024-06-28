Nicole ‘Hoopz’ Alexander: Season 1

Hoopz was arguably one of the first reality TV dating series baddies.

The basketball player caught Flav’s attention from the moment they locked eyes. After snagging private dates and winning challenges, Hoopz won the season and started dating Flav after filming wrapped. The pair called it quits shortly after and the former athlete found a hooper of her own and dated Shaq for three years.

Like we said, the Flavor of Love ladies did a lot of firsts in reality TV history – and Hoopz agrees.

“I could not tell you the dynamic that [Flavor of Love] would bring afterwards, but that was something crazy, but being in that situation I knew that something great was happening, even though I couldn’t put my finger on it,” she told VH1 in 2016. “Standing there when Pumpkin did spit in New York‘s face and that is something that I couldn’t even predicted, even though I know how crazy New York is and I know how crazy Pumpkin was. I still laugh at it like, ‘Oh hell no.’ It became a pivotal moment in reality television and nothing will ever top it because it was so genuinely real. It change and paved the way not only for reality television, but me as a person, even New York is still doing stuff and maybe that’s why we keep going on.”