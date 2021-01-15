From honey to hydrating, here are five ways to make your body stronger than ever.

SMART SNACKING

Hunger can easily lead to automatic noshing and bad food choices. Registered dietician Leah Silberman suggests keeping CORE Bars handy to offset temptation. “They’re plant-based, organic and provide superior nutrition with a combination of probiotics and prebiotic fiber, both of which are known to support immunity,” she explains. ($2.49 each, available at Target and corefoods.com)

GO NATURAL

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, swears by Manuka honey to keep her kids healthy. “I give it to Mason and Penelope all the time,” the reality star says of the honey, which is native to New Zealand. “Whenever anyone in our family doesn’t feel well, they get two giant spoonfuls ASAP.”

HYDRATE

Busy mom-of- three and Honest Company entrepreneur Jessica Alba knows a thing or two about being on her A-game, even when things get hectic. “Your immune system can wear down if you’re not taking care of yourself,” says the 39-year-old actress. “I try to stay healthy when I travel by staying hydrated. I drink a lot of coconut water and regular water.” Easy enough!

GET MOVING

The benefits of exercise are endless, and they include supporting immune cells by increasing blood flow and reducing stress. Just ask Vanessa Hudgens, 32, who says she feels stronger than ever thanks to consistent SoulCycle classes, yoga and hiking. “Exercise is amazing,” says the fitness fanatic. “I feel so alive and have so much energy.”

START STRONG

Not only do eggs have protein, which is vital for building and repairing muscles and fighting off infections, they’re also packed with super-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Signature Select Egg Bites make for the perfect breakfast to kick the day off right. (Available exclusively at your local Albertsons or Safeway store).