Firerose Banned From Using Billy Ray Cyrus’ Credit Cards

A Tennessee judge ruled in favor of Billy Ray Cyrus, banning the country singer’s estranged wife, Firerose, from using his credit cards.

Billy Ray, 62, had asked the judge in June to grant a temporary restraining order that would prevent Firerose, 37, from being able to use his credit cards after she allegedly racked up a $96,986.05 bill between May 23 and June 7. The bill was allegedly the result of “37 unauthorized charges,” including some from Billy Ray’s American Express card, which he claimed Firerose was never approved to use.

In documents obtained by People, the judge stated that there was “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges.” The paperwork also stated that Firerose and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer ​had to “exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements” by July 11. The former couple also must engage in “good faith meditation” no later than August 31.

Firerose clapped back at Billy Ray’s claims and stated that there was “no emergency” and the allegations of her making 37 unauthorized charges was “untrue.”

Billy Ray and Firerose married in October 2023, but their happily ever after lasted only seven months. The country artist filed for divorce in May, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He also asked the judge for an annulment on the grounds of “fraud.” Firerose quickly fired back with a filing of her own. On June 30, the Australian native opened up about her relationship with Billy Ray.

“I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … It was systematic isolation, and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, told Page Six. “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”

Jason Davis / Getty Images

Firerose also claimed that Billy Ray kicked her out of their shared marital home the same day she was scheduled to have a double mastectomy. While the Australian singer doesn’t have breast cancer, she had been previously diagnosed with the BRCA1 gene, which leads to having a much higher chance of developing breast cancer.

“I withdrew …I was afraid to talk,” Firerose explained.

The “After the Storm” singer claimed that Billy Ray would often scream at her and she often was “made to feel like a prisoner” in her own home.

“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid, dumb ​f –king bitch, crazy whore,’” Firerose told the outlet. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

However, Billy Ray had previously alleged that he was the victim of abuse and that there was no truth behind Firerose’s claims. The “Old Town Road” singer said that Firerose’s allegations were to “sensationalize her false complaints by using the word ‘abuse,’” according to court documents obtained by In Touch on June 24.

The filing stated that while Billy Ray was “certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry,” it was him who “has been abused.”