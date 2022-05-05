Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Valentyn Syenin, also known as Val, is a creative director, digital artist, and filmmaker making his mark in the industry. He has a wide network with over 13 years of experience in the creative sector. Throughout his career, he has worked with a variety of brands and high-profile people, assisting them in finding their voices and sharing their journeys. His filmography includes documentaries, environmental tourism, commercials, and lifestyle projects.

Val has also demonstrated genuine originality as a multi-purpose creator, making him one of the country’s most sought-after filmmakers. He’s frequently recruited to shoot social content for celebrities like The Chainsmokers, Shaquille O’Neal, and mainstream musicians and A-listers. Val has also worked for Tahiti Tourism, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Visit Brazil Tourism, Saudi Tourism, and Visit Sri Lanka.

With his distinct and broad collection of artworks, the seasoned filmmaker has branched out into the fast-growing Web3 space. Wild Goat Gang is his first hand-drawn collection, and it’s the first of many that he plans to create in the following years to further his NFT reputation.

Speaking to the next generation of talents, Val believes that you know your work better than anyone else. As an artist, you are aware of its beginnings and its road to becoming the entity it is today. Accepting other people’s reactions to your work as fact or attempting to adjust your work to meet their expectations is a surefire way to end up with something you don’t like.

However, Val adds that by believing in your ability, you may conquer your fear of venturing into the unknown and your fear of failing. It’s challenging to overcome all of the concerns and self-doubt about becoming an entrepreneur and realizing your full potential; nevertheless, all of your fears will fade away if you keep working hard and listening to your intuition.

Val also recommends trusting your intuition and getting out of your head. According to him, many artists have a tendency to overthink their ideas and allow their perfectionism to get the best of them. Instead, don’t put too much pressure on yourself, and don’t expect the next big idea to appear out of nowhere. Often, the most intuitive response to your artwork is the one that tells you precisely what you want to communicate. Also, take a few minutes to sit silently in your studio if you’re having a problem reaching your truth. Even a few minutes of meditation a day can boost your creativity, attitude, and overall health. The pressure to create something flawless can be daunting if you’re just getting started with your creative side.

“The fact is, there is no ‘right’ way to create art. The best part about being an artist is that you get to interpret the world around you the way you experience and see it—from your perspective. No one else can tell you how to do that,” Val adds.

Lastly, Val wants everyone to consider everything an experiment. Never go into the creative process thinking that if the end result isn’t perfect, you have failed. Always be open-minded to new ideas and possible outcomes.