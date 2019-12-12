Congrats! Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s youngest daughter, Georgia Macy, revealed where she is going to college in her Instagram bio — just nine months after it was revealed the Hollywood actress was involved in the college admissions scandal. “Vassar 2024,” the 17-year-old subtly added to her profile. The blonde beauty reportedly posted the logo of the university — which is located in Poughkeepsie, New York — on her Instagram Stories but deleted it.

It’s been quite a year for the Macy family as the Desperate Housewives actress, 57, recently spent 11 days in jail instead of 14 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in late October. Additionally, Huffman — who also shares 19-year-old Sophia with Macy — was sentenced to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine. In April, Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. Luckily, this time around, Georgia was able to get into school on her own.

At a court appearance in September, the A-list actress got candid about her previous mistakes. “I broke the law. I have admitted that, and I have pleaded guilty to this crime,” she said in a statement. “There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the education community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

Despite the rocky situation, it seems like Huffman is living her life a bit differently now after spending time away from her family. “Prison really opened her eyes to a whole new world,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “It was very isolating. She felt trapped and claustrophobic, but she never complained. She didn’t have an appetite, she lost a little weight, but she did eat some of the food, which wasn’t tasty at all.”

Now, Huffman is committed to “paying her dues and doing her time,” the insider explained. “She says she’d like to do some work in prison reform. This was a huge wake-up call for Felicity, she’s a different person because of it.”

Additionally, the New York native is focused on the future. “This scandal ripped her life apart and made her look at who she really was as a person,” another insider told In Touch. “She really strived to be a good parent, neighbor and an upstanding citizen. She made some huge mistakes, but she’s humbled now. It was a huge reality check.”

Georgia is onto the next chapter, and it seems like Huffman is right there with her.