Farrah Abraham slammed fellow 16 & Pregnant alum Tyler Baltierra after he reflected on his past judgment toward her OnlyFans account and adult film history while promoting the finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“I don’t except [sic] clout chasing apologies – they can’t get their own views to promote their finale without me,” Farrah, 33, wrote via Instagram Stories, which was later shared by account @teenmomrealitea on Monday, September 16. “If I wasn’t there, it wasn’t authentic.”

Farrah’s reaction came one week after Tyler, 32, hosted a Q&A via Instagram Stories and apologized for his critical behavior toward her NSFW presence online.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that her being vilified, for that aspect and not her personality, just for that video. It was wrong,” he said at the time, according to reports by TV Shows Ace. However, it seemed like Tyler’s anger may have stemmed from whether or not Farrah’s pornography films were organic or not.

In the video, Tyler claimed that his fellow MTV star said “it wasn’t produced, and she didn’t seek out the contract. But she made an actual adult film.”

Farrah was fired from Teen Mom OG in 2017 after the franchise’s producer Morgan J. Freeman gave her an ultimatum: Keep her job at MTV or continue working in the adult film industry.

The following year, Tyler reacted to Farrah’s involuntary exit alongside his wife, Catelynn Baltierra.

“The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together. … She’s not a really nice person to be around,” he said in July 2018. “I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in … We have no choice in it or are a part of it.”

Despite Tyler’s distaste for OnlyFans, Catelynn, 32, created an account on his behalf in July 2023. At the time, Tyler was documenting his health and fitness journey after he shared the results of his weight loss journey.

“There’s no sex involved or even videos on the page [Cate’s] running,” he wrote via Instagram Stories on July 26, 2023, before seemingly shading Farrah. “I didn’t go to a porn production company, hire adult film stars & crew, have sex on camera, pretend that it was some ‘leaked’ personal footage, or make genital molds to sell! Cate is being completely transparent & honest about it all. It’s just a wife sharing photos of her husband, that’s literally it!”

Tyler went on to address the “valid” concerns of fans who were “comparing” his account to his “former cast members endeavors.”

Farrah seemingly reacted to Tyler’s new social media presence the following day.

“When fans sent me this about Teen Mom stars joining OnlyFans … I have to say, aren’t these the same Teen Moms who said I was going into adult entertainment?” she said via Instagram Stories. “The funnier thing is, I’ve never changed who I was. They’re on the same platforms that I’m on. Yet I was the only one who got fired.”