Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia Abraham is growing up! The MTV personality celebrated her teenage child’s latest milestone by sharing an adorable mother-daughter video on social media.

“ARE YOU READY TO DRIVE? @sophieabraham,” Farrah, 33, shared alongside a video posted on August 4. “Parents, my favorite apps and this checklist is everything.”

In the video, the mom of one went over a checklist as she “parent-taught” her 15-year-old daughter the rules of the road. “I’m sure she can do this … Do I think my daughter is ready for parent-taught driver’s ed?” she said before panning the camera to Sophia, who simply smiled.

Sophia looked grown up as she showed off her individuality with half purple and half black hair, black lipstick and multiple facial piercings.

The teen said her first driving goal was to get “mice for her snakes,” followed by hopefully many road trips.

Farrah ended the video by praising delivery apps, for “making it possible to get stuff dropped off” so she didn’t “always have to drive.”

The 16 & Pregnant star also took fans along as she escorted her daughter shopping for her first car on Sunday, August 18. “Between a Rolls Electra or Cyber Beast Foundation,” Farrah hinted at her daughter’s two choices.

Getty

Farrah welcomed Sophia during her time on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2009. She shares the teenager with her late ex Derek Underwood. The My Teenage Dream Ended author often keeps Teen Mom fans updated on her daughter as she grows up, most recently allowing her to get three facial piercings for her 15th birthday in February.

“This week has been amazing i honestly couldn’t have asked for more. I’m very thankful for all the gifts I’ve received for my 15th especially, my new 3 piercings!! I got a tongue piercing and 2 dermals that are healing amazing!” Sophia captioned an Instagram post. “I’m very grateful for those who could be with me on this special week c: Thank you everyone for the birthday gifts and wishes!! Much love to you all.”

Fans were quick to judge Farrah for her parenting choices, slamming her for her daughter’s body accessory gifts. “So sad you can’t see her beautiful face at the age 15 she shouldn’t have any piercing or any makeup at all I don’t know what her mother is thinking her mother and her niece help,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another user added, “This is so sad to me. She’s a beautiful young lady (adorable baby on tv). Unfortunately, all I see is now is a young lady with no direction. It seems as tho her mother is living through her & not doing much parenting. I pray for her.”

Farrah is accustomed to the parenting backlash and exclusively told In Touch in February 2023 how she blocks out the negativity.

“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” Farrah said. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”