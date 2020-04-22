The original guitarist of Falling in Reverse, Derek Jones, died at age 35, lead singer of the band, Ronnie Radke, confirmed on social media. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

“I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling in Reverse,” Radke, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21. “Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest in peace, Derek Jones. My heart is broken.”

In the comments, fans were devastated to hear the heartbreaking news. “I’m so f–king sorry, man. Derek was the best and this is shocking,” one user wrote. “There’s no way, I’m so so sorry for you loss, Ronnie. This breaks my f–king heart to pieces,” another added. Third chimed in, writing, “Now he can be with Christina.”

Courtesy of Derek Jones/Instagram

Previously, Jones was engaged to his longtime love, Christina Cetta, who died from cancer in November 2019. After she was diagnosed in March 2019, Jones created a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000 for her treatment. “Hey all so this is what we’re going through at the moment, I’d appreciate any help you can give or any shares you can spread this to, thanks, love you all … link is in my bio,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

In October 2019, he revealed Cetta’s condition had progressed. “Hey guys, I know we’ve done a lot with this GoFundMe, but now the situation has gotten worse,” he said. “So any shares or donations would be greatly appreciated and loved, we love all the support, click the link in my bio, thank you, love you all.”

After Cetta’s passing, Falling in Reverse called off their fall tour. Jones was clearly heartbroken by the loss of his beloved. The last time he posted on social media was in December 2019 on a throwback photo of the couple. “The early days @thestinamarink … I miss you beyond belief you were my best friend and everything more …”

Our thoughts are with the Jones family during this tough time.