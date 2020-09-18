This season, the biggest color trends in fashion encourage unique self-expression with rich, deep burgundy hues and soft, earthy neutrals, along with unexpected pops of orange. And, while most of us have the neutrals covered, not everyone has the confidence to rock a bright orange sweater. But, a splash of bold color on your nails? Now that’s something just about everyone can pull off. We love this statement-making look that’s super easy to create at home and will take your nails to the next level.

Get The Look:

For a flawless manicure start with a layer of Base Coat. It acts like double sided sticky tape anchoring polish to your nails.

Apply two coats of polish to each nail, be sure to cap the free edge by swiping across the tip of each nail. This helps prevent chipping. Let each layer dry.

Apply a thin layer of top-coat. Then using the pointed side of the nail tool, apply a small drop of top coat to the base of a nail, while still wet, use a tweezer to embed each gold square into the top coat drop — we love the Japonesque pointed tweezer from the Pro Performance Tweezer Duo for this job.

For a more subtle fall look, try a Fall French manicure with a rich burgundy color.

A great manicure starts with great tools. And these tools from Japonesque are everything you need to get this look:

While the iridescent sparkle caught our attention, the super sharp clipper blades sold us. Neatly trims nails to any shape with precision. And the mini salon board is prefect for smoothing each nail to perfection

Velvet Touch nail tools

Pushed back clean cuticles are the secret to a long lasting mani. This versatile tool does the job leaving a clean smooth nail surface ready for polish. And if you slip a little while painting your nails, dip the pointed side into acetone to easily and accurately remove polish from skin.

Japonesque nail tools available at Walmart and Walmart.com. Visit Japonesque on Instagram for more inspiration and expert advice on the tools to reach your beauty goals.