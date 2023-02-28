Article presented by Sidon Faris.

Buccal Fat Removal has seen a recent uptick in terms of popularity. Dr. Roger Tsai has certainly taken notice. With a Doctor well versed in social media (he has his own Tik Tok account for a reason with a surprisingly robust following), it is no surprise that he offers this as one of his offerings. The chiseled jawline look has grown in popularity over the past few years, undoubtedly influenced by the explosion in various superhero franchises. Nor does this sudden crest of interest show any signs of dissipating, for it may even increase, especially given the number of movies coming out this year heavily focused on aesthetic beauty. Individuals who worry about fatty or rounded face structure may also want the slimming-down effect that this procedure creates. Something is comforting about getting to the absolute heart of the matter, going for the windows to the soul of what makes a body a body the face.

It is interesting to see how culture can inform many of these procedures. The way that people discover these options for themselves leads to them coming in and asking for exactly that. Much more on the permanent side of things, essentially removing fat from the face, it results in a sleeker look. Given the way that this can have a “feedback loop” effect where the trend gets amplified by other stars choosing to adopt such an approach, Dr. Tsai sees this procedure becoming ever more popular. He is a doctor who listens to his patients, so it would make sense that much of what he has been told is initially forming out of an amalgamation of social media influence in all forms. Social media will only further heighten the overall interest in plastic surgery, with people spending a growing amount of time researching ways to find their most authentic selves.

The way these fads come and go shows that the field keeps expanding. What had seemed once impossible or beyond plastic surgery has become possible thanks to constant technological improvements. Part of Dr. Tsai’s research at his alma mater displayed this focus that brought together the science of the procedures alongside the social interest from such a rigorous approach. For that reason, he continues to be an essential practitioner, capturing not only the way the industry is at this moment but also where it will be going. With this approach, it is easy to see that the ever-increasing popularity of any given procedure knows no bounds, not even the difficulty of figuring out the more challenging things, like what Buccal Fat Removal entails and, equally important, how to spell it.