In the first episode of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the brothers’ socialite mother Kitty, rips off Lyle’s toupee during a family fight at the dinner table. The humiliating attack is based in truth: Lyle — who was fitted with a $1,450 hairpiece in 1988 at the insistence of his father, music executive José Menendez, after the teen started prematurely balding — testified about it following his parents’ brutal 1989 killings. Little brother Erik “didn’t know I had a hairpiece,” Lyle said. “I was completely embarrassed.” But the painful incident drew the siblings closer. They confided in each other about the years of sexual abuse they’d allegedly suffered at the hands of their dad, with their mom’s knowledge. Then they killed their parents.

Monsters, the new nine-episode Netflix series from Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy that debuted in September, has thrust the double-murder case back into the spotlight 35 years after Lyle, then 21, and Erik, then 18, unloaded 12-gauge shotguns into José, 45, and Kitty, 47, as the couple watched TV in their Beverly Hills mansion. But along with renewed interest have come fresh scrutiny of the crime, the motive and how the real-life drama really played out.

INCEST CLAIMS

The biggest controversy concerns depictions of the siblings’ relationship as incestuous. In one episode, Lyle and Erik kiss, and Lyle puts his thumb in his brother’s mouth after using cocaine. During a fantasy sequence, Kitty finds them showering together. Both men testified that they never had a sexual relationship. Lyle also told the court that at 8, he sexually abused Erik in the woods using a toothbrush, “which is what José had done with [Lyle],” says Robert Rand, author of the 2018 book The Menendez Murders: The Shocking Untold Story of the Menendez Family and the Killings that Stunned the Nation. “I certainly wouldn’t call that a sexual relationship of any sort. It’s a response to trauma.”

The show seemingly takes other liberties, too. Kitty, for example, is portrayed as an enabler, while in real life the brothers accused her of being abusive. José didn’t confront his sons face-to-face before they took his life, as he was shot from behind at point-blank range. The brothers’ alibi-seeking scenes are fictional. There are also inconsistencies in the show’s confession timeline and jail scenes. Details from their multiple trials are skewed, as well. In reality, following two televised mistrials with separate juries, the siblings were tried again, together, with a single jury — but that time, the judge limited testimony about their abuse claims, and a guilty verdict followed.

That guilty verdict could now be overturned. In 2023, lawyers filed petitions to vacate the brothers’ sentences, citing two new pieces of information that add weight to Lyle and Erik’s self-defense claims. The first is an allegation by Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo, who says he was raped by José, an exec at his record label, as a teen.

The second is a letter found in storage in 2018, sent months before the killings, in which Erik told a cousin about his father’s abuse. “If the Menendez trials were heard today,” says author Rand, “I think there would be a different ending.”