Convicted killer Scott Peterson breaks his silence for the first time in more than 20 years in the Peacock documentary Face to Face With Scott Peterson, which premieres on August 20, 2024. Viewers want to know more about what is in store.

What Is ‘Face to Face With Scott Peterson’ About?

The documentary focuses on the Los Angeles Innocence Project’s efforts to help free Peterson, who has always maintained he did not kill his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Conner.

In Zoom calls from prison, Peterson speaks to director and executive producer Shareen Anderson to tell his side of the story.

When the trailer for Face to Face With Scott Peterson was released on July 29, 2024, Peacock noted that “Scott’s family and experts close to the case have spent over 20 years committed to uncovering inconsistencies in the evidence as well as finding new information around alternative theories surrounding Laci’s murder.”

Shareen is seen asking Peterson, “Why should anyone care about what you have to say 20 years later?” However, his answer was not revealed in the teaser.

Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey Peterson tells Shareen, “I believe my brother-in-law Scott was wrongfully convicted of that murder,” in his family’s fight to prove his innocence.

Modesto Police Department detectives Al Brocchini and Jon Buehler are also featured in the three-part docuseries, along with Peterson’s former defense attorney Lara Yeretsian.

When Is the Last Time Scott Peterson Gave an Interview?

Peterson hasn’t spoken publicly since January 2003, when he gave an interview to ABC News’ Diane Sawyer. At the time, Laci’s body had not been found and she was still considered a missing person.

The former salesman admitted to having an affair with Amber Frey and claimed he had told Laci about it and that she accepted it without a fight over his cheating. Peterson also said he never physically hurt Laci and hoped she was found alive.

“I had absolutely nothing to do with her disappearance,” Peterson told Diane. “And you used the word murder. Yeah, I mean, that is a possibility. It’s not one we’re ready to accept and it creeps into my mind late at night, and early in the morning.”

What Is The Los Angeles Innocence Project?

The group’s mission “is to exonerate the wrongly convicted; free the wrongfully incarcerated; uncover and remedy past misuse of forensic and other scientific evidence in the courtroom; improve standards for the use of forensic and other scientific evidence in the courtroom; and reform the criminal legal system to prevent future injustice,” according to their website.

How Is The Los Angeles Innocence Project Helping Scott Peterson?

The non-profit took on Peterson’s case and filed motions in January 2024 in California’s San Mateo County court. One motion asked for DNA testing, with the belief that “new evidence now supports Mr. Peterson’s longstanding claim of innocence.”

What Happened to Laci Peterson?

Laci was eight months pregnant with her and Peterson’s first child when she disappeared from the couple’s home in Modesto, California, on Christmas Eve in 2002.

Peterson reported Laci missing and said he had spent the day fishing in the San Francisco Bay. Laci’s body and that of her unborn son washed up separately in April 2003, not far from where Peterson claimed he had been on the day his wife disappeared. He was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

On November 12, 2004, a judge found Peterson guilty of the first-degree murder of Laci and the second-degree murder of Conner. He received a death sentence, but it was overturned in 2020 and Peterson is now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.