Written in partnership with Terry Crawford.

Runway Waiters is a cutting-edge event staffing company in New York City that collaborates closely with experts from renowned modeling agencies across the US, including IMG Models, Elite Model Management, Next Management, Ford Models, and other esteemed agencies. So, if you’re looking for brand ambassadors in NYC and beyond, wait staff for hire, model bartenders, model event staffing, brand advertising, hosting, serving, and model bartending, Runway Waiters covers it all. Runway Waiters has quickly established relationships with prestigious fashion firms, including Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, YSL, and Ralph Lauren, thanks to the variety of services they offer. Ferrari and Facebook, two prominent companies at the top of their respective industries, are examples of their clients.

The agency employs skilled models who are professionals to deliver their services. They are outgoing, charming, and assured. Beyond their good looks, the professionals that Runway Waiters work with have the composure and necessary people skills to interact with customers. As a result, they provide the charisma and flair needed to make every event effective and enjoyable.

In addition, Runway Waiters’ business includes booking professional models to represent their client companies; as a result, they only work with people with considerable notoriety, such as models who frequently appear on billboards and have a solid online presence. As a result, they are adept at marketing their clients’ companies during events, such as through advertising and product demonstrations. People that work in industries like serving, mixology, and bartending have all received training to deliver the greatest customer service.

However, as Runway Waiters discovered, entering a new field can be difficult. The major obstacle was that model agencies were reluctant to let their models work as servers and bartenders for Runway Waiters. However, these agencies soon learned that Runway Waiters are actually molding and nurturing these models. The best way to ensure that possibilities arise for their models is to immerse them in the world of upscale parties where they can network with executives, photographers, brand owners, casting directors, etc. The Runway Waiters personnel, who have flexible hours that other jobs could not match, also teaches them skills. This allows the models to concentrate on and prioritize their modeling careers while generating a secondary source of income.

The founders of Runway Waiters believe that lessons never end, even though life might be difficult at times. Whether you win or lose, you must always be prepared to learn from each encounter. Runway Waiters, as a company, is constantly learning and developing new ways to improve. “When models quit working with us for events, we want them to have learned how to improve both personally and professionally in various spheres of their lives,” explains the founders. The Runway Waiters crew is also at the forefront of implementing and subtly teaching common sense and customer service.

The ultimate goal is to see Runway Waiters grow globally and establish itself as the go-to firm for all upscale events, acting as a model staffing agency for all modeling-related events. The Runway Waiters founders also envision their company becoming a top pick and the greatest model staffing agency serving customers in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and beyond, whether it be for brand ambassadors, promotional models, model bartenders, model servers, or any other model staffing. They want to be the only firm that models and event planners think of when they require models for events, becoming synonymous with model staffing.