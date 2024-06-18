Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada’s daughter, Shaniece Hairston, revealed she was pregnant with her first child over the weekend — and In Touch can exclusively reveal the father is rapper The Game.

On Sunday, Shaniece posted a stunning photo of her at the beach revealing her baby bump.

Shaniece, 31, captioned the post, “Another trip around the sun and in my purest birthday suit yet. Oh and Happy Father’s Day baby daddy.”

Many followers left comments asking Shaniece to name the father. “By Who?” said one fan. Another wrote, “Congrats … But Who is the father? respectfully.”

Rocsi Diaz commented, “Congratulations baby girl !!!!!!! Omg !!!” while another friend wrote, “Omg congrats.”

Evelyn shared a video of her daughter holding her bump. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my AMAZING daughter [Shaniece] You have always been my greatest blessing, and now you are bringing even more joy into our lives with your little one on the way.”

She continued, “Becoming a mom at 17 was a journey we took together, and seeing you embrace motherhood fills my heart with pride and love. I am so excited to become ‘ABUELITA’ and to share this beautiful journey with you. Love you more than words can express!!!!”

Evelyn ended, “Me & your dad are ready for this new title!!! Let’s goooooo!

Shaniece did not name who the father is in her social media post. Sources tell us the father is The Game, 44.

The duo were first linked together in December 2023 after being spotted on a Christmas Eve dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

Shaniece appeared on the OWN network reality show Livin’ Lozada with her mom for 2 seasons and is currently a certified yogi.

The Game has 3 children from previous relationships. He shares Cali and King with his ex, Tiffney Cambridge, and Harlem with ex Aleska Jordan.

Over the weekend, The Game celebrated Father’s Day with his children at the same Nobu. He captioned the post, “Being a father is definitely what I’m best at.”

The Game has yet to comment on Shaniece’s announcement.