Everything We Know About Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy’s New Jeffrey Dahmer Show ‘Monster’

Evan Peters has played his fair share of ne’er-do-wells, creepy guys and just plain murderers over the years — but he will soon be embodying one of the most notorious serial killers in American history: Jeffrey Dahmer. The American Horror Story star will take on the lead role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a new Netflix limited series created by AHS showrunner Ryan Murphy and longtime collaborator Ian Brennan.

According to Deadline, the upcoming series — which does not yet have a release date — will follow Dahmer’s story through the eyes of several of his victims. It will also confront the incompetence of the Wisconsin police during the investigation, which allowed the cold-blooded killer to evade capture for several years.

The show is set to dramatize 10 or more instances where the cops almost took Dahmer into custody but, ultimately, let him go. Additionally, the Netflix series will put a focus on white privilege in the case — as the Milwaukee native was a good-looking white man who was treated leniently by law enforcement and the Wisconsin judicial system.

The series will also star Niecy Nash — a frequent cast member on Ryan Murphy’s film and TV projects — who will play the series’ female lead, Glenda Cleveland. The woman was Dahmer’s neighbor who tried to alert the FBI about the killer’s behavior on several occasions over the years. Richard Jenkins and Penelope Ann Miller will play Dahmer’s parents, father Lionel and mother Joyce. Shaun J. Brown is set to play Tracy, Dahmer’s last victim who managed to escape and lead law enforcement to Dahmer’s home, while Colin Ford is set to play a character named Chazz.

Carl Franklin will direct the pilot episode while Janet Mock will direct and write several episodes of the series. The pair will executive produce the new Netflix entry alongside Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy.

Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 men and boys — many men of color, as well as underage boys — between 1978 and 1991. Many of his murders involved necrophilia, preservation of body parts and cannibalism. He was convicted and charged for 15 of the murders and given 15 consecutive life sentences in Wisconsin before later being charged for a 16th murder in Ohio in 1992. He was given one more life sentence attached to the Ohio charge. However, he only spent two years in prison before he was beaten to death by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver at age 34.

