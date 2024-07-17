Erin Lichy is one busy New Yorker. In addition to RHONY and her real estate agent work, she runs her interior design firm, HomeGirl, and recently launched her Mezcalum mezcal brand. She’s also a mom of three. (The 37-year-old Bravo star shares Levi, 9, Layla, 7, and Elijah, 4, with her husband of 12 years, Abraham.) “It’s hard,” she says, “but it’s manageable for me. I’m one of those people who thrive in organized chaos.” Here, Erin talks exclusively to In Touch’s Fortune Benatar about her impressive balancing act, the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City (the entire rebooted cast is returning, along with new faces Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff), and her surprising connection to Meryl Streep.

How do you juggle it all?

EL: I have ADD. It sounds cheesy, but it’s a gift because my brain works in a million ways. I run multiple businesses on top of three kids. I can handle a lot.

Has it been difficult to open your life up to cameras 24/7?

EL: Oddly, it was natural. After the show aired is when it got more challenging and more — for a lack of a better word — real.

How so?

EL: People know me on the street now, so that’s different. I’m more mindful of my surroundings. I was flying back home from Tulum in first [class] — which everyone gave me s–t for — and I put my legs up [by the TV] for two seconds and someone was like, “She’s not wearing shoes on the plane!” It was in the New York Post. I can’t live my life without people watching.

What did you learn from the first season?

EL: That I should stick to my own opinion as opposed to listening to other people. I need to make informed decisions on my own. And to think before you speak. That’s a good one for me in life and on the show.

How do Abe and the kids feel about the show?

EL: My oldest is into it. He’s like, “Mic me up, I want to be on!” Abe was so supportive.

Do you believe in the Housewives curse on marriages?

EL: Now when we get into a fight, I’m like, “Is that it? Are we cursed?” I feel strongly about this: If you were going to get divorced, the show probably accelerated it. Because if you’re more successful and you’re traveling and you see each other less, absolutely [it can happen].

Have you bonded with other Housewives?

EL: It feels like a built-in family. I was in L.A., and Crystal [Kung Minkoff] was like, “Oh, my god, you have to come to my birthday.” I met a bunch of other Housewives there. It was fun. It’s nice because you can call each other and say, “I’m in Atlanta, L.A. or Miami.” It’s like a sorority.

Racquel and Rebecca have joined the show. What was filming with them like?

EL: They’re really good additions! Becky is awesome — I brought her in. My advice for her was to just say how she feels.

What can you tease about Season 15?

EL: I have no words. Let’s leave it at that. It was a fun season. It’s just a lot!