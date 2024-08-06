Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s family revealed an update to his health status as his legal team prepares for his criminal fraud trial, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, his brother, Robert Girardi, said Tom needs to be in a secure residential care facility based on doctor’s recommendation.

Robert, who was appointed as conservator of Tom, filed the request in April. He attached two declarations by a doctor Helena Chui MD, who observed Tom. She first saw Tom on April 13, 2023.

Helena said he had major impairment when it came to remembering the day and year. She said he had major impairment in short-term and long-term memory.

In addition, she said he lacked the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment “because he or she is either (1) unable to respond knowingly and intelligently regarding medical treatment or (2) unable to participate in a treatment decision by means of a rational thought process, or both.”

On February 4, 2024, Helena saw Tom once again. She said he continued to struggle with knowing the date and year. She said there was impairment present when it came to Tom remembering his current life circumstances and his ability to reason logically.

She said he is able to feed himself and get out of his bed. However, there is impairment when it comes to dressing himself and bathing.

She said Tom has the ability to use the phone but needs help when it comes to shopping, food preparation, housekeeping, laundry and taking his medicine.

The doctor said Tom would benefit from or needs placement in a restricted and secure facility. A hearing has been scheduled for later this year.

Tom, 82, was once a powerful Los Angeles attorney who worked at his firm Girardi Keese. In 2020, Tom and the firm were hit with multiple lawsuits over alleged debts. A couple of months later, Erika, 53, filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage. The divorce was put on pause due to Tom and his firm being forced into bankruptcy by his many creditors.

Court records showed his firm owed more than $100 million to various third parties. Many of his former clients, including a fire burn victim and orphans, claimed Tom and his firm failed to pay the entire amount owed on legal settlements.

Erika was sued for $25 million as part of the bankruptcy. The trustee presiding over the case claimed Tom’s firm paid the bills for Erika’s company for 12 years and argued a portion of the money was owed to his clients.

The RHOBH star denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She argued she had no knowledge of the law firm’s actions.

The reality star’s lawyer, Evan C. Borges, previously said about the suit, “I can’t say enough that based on the evidence and law, Erika does not have liability for any of the claims against her.”

Evan added, “All the claims against Erika amount to efforts to blame her for the actions of others, including Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi.”

The case is ongoing.

In 2021, Tom’s brother, Robert Girardi, filed to be his conservator. He told the court the former lawyer had been diagnosed with a major neurocognitive disorder.

Robert said Tom had dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He was moved into a senior assisted living home around the same time.

In February 2023, Tom was charged with wire fraud. Prosecutors accused him and his associates of embezzling more than $15 million from clients over a decade. He pleaded not guilty.

For months, Tom’s lawyer argued he was not mentally competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors opposed the request and claimed he was competent enough. In January, the judge presiding over the case ruled he should stand trial.

The trial is scheduled for later this year.