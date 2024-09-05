Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has distanced herself from husband Tom Girardi, but the 85-year-old’s legal troubles keep coming back to her.

On August 27, the attorney was found guilty on all four charges of fraud in a weeks-long trial that concluded he had embezzled more than $15 million from various clients. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada called him “Robin-Hood-in-reverse, stealing from the needy to support a lavish, Hollywood lifestyle.”

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count. (Tom, who has dementia, pled not guilty; Erika, 53, has not been charged with any crimes.)

While Tom still faces a 2025 trial in Chicago on charges that he stole payouts made to families after a plane crash, Erika is ready to move on. “But I don’t know if others will let me,” she told one outlet, saying that being asked about Tom was like “cutting open a healing wound, and you’re stabbing around it, and it hurts.”