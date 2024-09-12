Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne Girardi is being shunned by her castmates because of the way she left her elderly husband the minute the cash spigot got shut off, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Her ex, attorney Tom Girardi, 85, was recently convicted of embezzling more than $15 million from his clients, the victims of plane crashes and other accidents who needed the money for medical bills. He faces up to 80 years in prison when he’s sentenced on December 6. Erika, 53, filed for divorce on November 3, 2020, weeks before victims filed a deluge of lawsuits against Tom.

During their 21-year marriage, he used his ill-gotten fortune to support her extravagant spending. “She couldn’t give a damn about Tom, who showered her with pricey gifts that came at the expense of his devastated clients,” the insider says. “Now he’s suffering from dementia and she’s nowhere to be found.”

Erika denied knowledge of her ex’s schemes and was cleared of wrongdoing. But her castmates have had a hard time believing she was oblivious to Tom’s crimes. In 2022, fellow Housewife Garcelle Beauvais called her out in a confessional for not relinquishing earrings valued at over $750,000.

“For two decades, Erika was living this lavish lifestyle off the backs of these victims,” she said. “Even if Erika is innocent, her refusing to give anything back is beyond me.”