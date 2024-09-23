Erik Menéndez, one of the subjects of Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, has spoken out against series cocreator Ryan Murphy and the true crime drama based on his and his brother’s life.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show,” Erik, 53, said in a statement shared by his wife, Tammi Menéndez, via X on September 19, the same day the Netflix series premiered. “I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

Erik and Lyle Menéndez were convicted in 1996 for the 1989 murder of their parents, José and Mary Louse “Kitty” Menéndez. Though the prosecution argued that the brothers killed their parents in order to secure the family’s fortune, Erik and Lyle, 56, claimed that they murdered José and Kitty in self-defense after years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Erik claimed that Ryan’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, which is the second season in an anthology series following the success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, did not accurately depict their childhood experiences.

“It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women,” Erik continued.

The younger Menéndez brother claimed that Ryan, 58, “shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and me and disheartening slander.”

“Is the truth not enough? Let the truth stand as the truth. How demoralizing is it to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma,” Erik concluded, giving thanks to those who “have reached out and supported” him.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was cocreated by Ryan and Ian Brennan. It stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik, respectively, with Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny playing their parents. The series follows José and Kitty’s August 1989 murder and the subsequent trial.

Lyle and Erik were 21 and 18 years old at the time of their parents’ murder. They entered José and Kitty’s Beverly Hills mansion armed with shotguns and shot both of them multiple times. Lyle called 911 in tears after the crime, claiming that he and his brother were out seeing a movie and came home to find their parents dead. Lyle and Erik were not arrested for the murders until months later.

The brothers were both found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder. Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life in prison without parole, and they are currently serving time at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.