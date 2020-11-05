There she is! Love and Hip Hop: New York alum Erica Mena Samuels shared the first photos of her daughter Safire Majesty’s face after her arrival in February.

The season 10 star, 32, took to Instagram with the snaps of her baby girl wearing a cheetah-print outfit and a matching headband on Wednesday, November 4.

Courtesy Erica Mena/Instagram

“The BEST part of 2020. My Safire Majesty,” the mom of two, who shares 9-month-old daughter Safire with husband Safaree Samuels and 13-year-old son King Conde with ex Raul Conde, captioned her highly anticipated unveiling post.

Fans wondered if the VH1 couple was on the rocks after Safaree’s cryptic social media post that same day. The “Team Work” rapper, 39, uploaded a photo posing in front of a luxurious Rolls Royce with the now-deleted caption, which read, “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!” He also tagged the divorce court.

Safaree seemingly shut down the breakup speculation with his public apology to Erica on Thursday, November 5. “A man is nothing without his family,” the former Scared Famous star wrote in the caption of his latest portrait. “I’m not a bachelor [and] I love my wife. I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish and salute to all the real men out there.”

The musician announced the arrival of their first child earlier this year. “These [past] 24 [hours] have been an adventure to say the least!!” Safaree shared in February. “I’m a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here.”

Courtesy Erica Mena/Instagram

Safaree revealed he had to cancel a show last-minute because Erica went into labor, and he didn’t want to miss the moment their bundle of joy arrived. “Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night,” the TV personality told fans at the time. “As I was getting ready to leave, my wife’s water broke.”

The couple confirmed they were expecting a little one in early October 2019, just days before they tied the knot. While they may be working out a few issues behind closed doors, it appears Erica is looking forward to her 33rd birthday on November 8.

“You can have whatever you want in your life, no limits,” she captioned a topless photo earlier this week, showing off her toned post-baby body. “But there’s one catch: You have to feel good. Scorpio Season 2020 In Motion!”