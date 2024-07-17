Eric Dane and Amanda Kloots sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a dinner date this month but the Grey’s Anatomy alum has yet to finalize his divorce from ex Rebecca Gayheart, In Touch can exclusively report.

Last week, Eric, 51, and Amanda, 42, were spotted leaving Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

The actor rocked a crisp white shirt with blue jeans. He finished off his look with a trucker hat and a pair of oversized glasses. Amanda rocked a red top and classic jeans.

The two were all smiles as they left dinner.

Rebecca, 52, and Eric married on October 29, 2004. The former 90210 actress filed for divorce in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In her petition, she asked the court to award both parties joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The estranged couple shares Billie, 14, and Georgia, 12. Rebecca requested Eric pay her monthly spousal support. Eric released a statement following the breakup. He said, “After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family.”

He added, “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

In his official response to Rebecca’s divorce, Eric agreed to share joint custody and to pay his estranged wife support.

In 2019, Rebecca and Eric were warned by the court to move the case forward or risk it being thrown out. The judge said, “If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution.”

The exes had yet to inform the court if they exchanged financial paperwork or how they planned to proceed with the case. A couple of weeks later, they filed documents telling the court they had finally exchanged information about their income and assets with the other.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Around the same time, Rebecca spoke to People about her relationship with Eric following their split. She said, “There’s a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it’s taken us a little bit to get that down. Not going to lie, it hasn’t been easy. But I think what’s exciting is what’s ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy.”

The case has had no movement since 2019 and remains active. The two are still legally married

Since their split, Rebecca and Eric have been photographed with their daughters on numerous occasions. In early 2023, the couple sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen holding hands while on a trip to Cabo with their kids.

If the rumors of Eric and Amanda dating are true, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Rebecca and Amanda. The two currently follow each other on Instagram.

Amanda lost her husband Nick Cordero in July 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.