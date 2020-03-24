Surprise! Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart (née Parrish) announced they are expecting their second child together in a heartwarming message on Tuesday, March 24. The pregnant star took to Instagram with the exciting news, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump while clad in a sheer bodysuit.

“Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing,” Eniko, 35, captioned the snap showing off her newfound curves. The comedian, 40, sweetly replied to her post with dancing, clapping and fire emojis. Kevin and Eniko are already the proud parents of 2-year-old Kenzo, and he also shares Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

After finding out the dynamic duo is having another bundle of joy, several of their famous friends showed love. “Ommgmgmggg congrats!!! Please stay inside!!” Karrueche Tran replied. “Yes‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ CONGRATULATIONS‼️‼️‼️ THIS IS AMAZING. WHAT A BLESSING. Love [you] guys,” La La Anthony also chimed in.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kevin and Eniko have been married since 2016 and they welcomed their first child together in November 2017. That same year, the couple weathered a cheating scandal, something he later spoke out about in an Instagram video. “I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” he said. “And in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”

Alongside the clip, Kevin owned up to his past mistakes and said he was determined to make things right. “Sending so many apologies to my wife and kids,” the Jumanji: The Next Level star wrote in his caption. “I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be … I love you all.”

In September 2019, the star got in a scary car crash and he had to undergo back surgery and luckily, everything went successful. In the wake of the incident, Eniko didn’t leave his bedside and she ultimately helped him make a full recovery.

Now, the couple is looking forward to an exciting new chapter in life as a family of six!