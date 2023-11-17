What comes to mind when you hear the word health? Maybe you think of fad diets, regular checkups with your doctor, or exercise. While all these things are important, an often overlooked aspect of health is starting to be more prevalent in conversation but still considered quite taboo — intimate health.

Although people are having sex, they rarely talk about the challenges faced as we age, the medical issues that can affect our performance, and the lack of satisfaction one or both partners experience. Historically, these conversations were seen as improper and indecent, depending on the culture and religious background. The problem with not talking about intimate health is that it prevents men and women from obtaining the proper knowledge to make informed decisions.

Not having these sometimes uncomfortable conversations can lead to serious challenges like untreated sexually transmitted infections and can cause serious strain on your relationship. When one partner starts experiencing difficulties in sexual performance, it can lead to feelings of shame and isolation. In turn, the other partner can begin to feel rejected or unwanted.

It’s time to change the conversation. As the world becomes increasingly more open to talk about sex, the solutions to problems such as erectile dysfunction (ED) and female sexual dysfunction (FSD) have become more accessible. However, these solutions, which commonly include injections, invasive procedures, and pills, come with unwanted side effects such as headaches and dizziness. So, how do we treat these issues in a truly healthy way? With the power of waves. Soundwaves, that is.

GAINSWave® and FemiWave® use high-frequency, low-intensity sound waves to help you find pleasure in sex again, make you feel younger, and help you improve your intimate relationship with your partner.

Naturally, as men age, blood vessels begin to narrow. Combined with micro plaque that builds in the blood vessels, it becomes increasingly difficult for blood to flow properly in the penis, causing ED, the inability to achieve or maintain an erection. ED can be caused by many factors, such as stress, medical conditions such as Peyronie’s Disease, or age.

GAINSWave® increases blood flow, breaks down micro plaque in the penis, and releases growth factors to help form new blood vessels, a process called neurogenesis. The better the blood can flow, the better the erection.

The best part about GAINSWave® is that it’s non-invasive and requires no medication or downtime. A medical professional performs the procedure in the office, and it takes about 15-20 minutes per treatment. While it is recommended to complete a set of six to twelve sessions for optimal results, patients have seen significant improvement after the first treatment.

This procedure is not just for people who are experiencing difficulties in the bedroom; these procedures are also for those looking to enhance sexual pleasure and improve their overall health.

When speaking about GAINSWave®, biohacker Ben Greenfield explains, “I’ve had seven treatments. I’ve noticed that after the GAINSWave® protocol, my sexual performance improved dramatically in terms of firmness, length, and quality of orgasm, and just overall sexual pleasure.”

Another GAINSWave® user adds, “I don’t have ED, but I don’t want to experience it in my mid-forties. So, I decided to try GAINSWave® after hearing about Dave Asprey’s experience with it. After treatment, I noticed that I hadn’t woken up with an erection in years. Now, things are not just working; they are working at a crazy level. It’s like I’m in my 20s again, and I just turned 40 this year.”

Men are not the only ones who go through changes that affect intimacy as they age. Approximately 40% of women experience FSD, and while men have a wide variety of treatment options for ED, there are very few for FSD. As women age, they experience diminished vaginal lubrication, pain and discomfort during sex, decreased libido, and difficulty achieving an orgasm.

Like GAINSWave®, Femiwave® uses low-intensity sound waves to increase blood flow to the vagina. The procedure is also non-invasive and drug-free and is performed by a medical professional. FemiWave® allows blood to flow better within the vessels along the vaginal lining, which promotes healthier vaginal tissue.

This process of neurogenesis helps women have increased sensitivity in the vagina, potentially making it easier to achieve an orgasm. FemiWave® also helps restore the natural ability of the vaginal lining to lubricate, which is especially helpful for women experiencing discomfort during sex or dryness associated with menopause

FemiWave® user Melissa R. states, “Femiwave® is saving my marriage and my self-esteem. As I got older, sex became more and more painful, causing me a lot of issues. After treatment, I have no more pain, I am way more lubricated, and orgasms seem to last a lot longer.”

While Alana, another FemiWave® advocate, expresses, “What a difference FemiWave® has made in my life. It’s done more than make sex fantastic; we’re having so much fun these days that I only wish I had found this earlier.”

As we continue to look for ways to improve our overall health, it’s important to take care of every aspect, including intimate health. By helping men and women improve their sex lives, GAINSWave® and FemiWave® are helping us get rid of taboos and improve relationships. For more information, visit https://gainswave.com or https://femiwave.com.

