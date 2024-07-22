Eminem‘s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, was spotted looking worse for wear as she made a rare outing near her home in Michigan nearly three years after her attempt to take her life.

In photos obtained by In Touch, Kim, 49, showed off her new short pixie cut held up with a bandana. She rocked a black tank top and a pair of grey sweatpants.

She was seen smoking a cigarette and appearing to listen intensely to her cell phone. In another image, Kim had what appeared to be an facial injury on her cheek.

Kim and Eminem, 51, were high school sweethearts who started dating in 1989. The duo welcomed their daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 28, in 1995.

The exes have had an extremely rocky relationship over the years. They were first married from 1999 until they divorced in 2001. They got married again in 2006 but it didn’t last until the following year. Eminem wrote several hit songs about Kim.

In a 20/20 interview, Kim explained the on-again, off-again romance.

“In our relationship, there’s a pattern. Like, we’ll have two good years and then it will go bad for some reason,” she said in 2007. “It’s like a two-year max with us and we hadn’t reached the two years yet. I just didn’t want to rush into anything before the two years.”

She explained why their relationship ending after a second marriage, “Money is great, but it doesn’t make your husband stay at home with you. Or sleep in the same bed with you … him being on the road and on tour … that was like the big one.”

In 2021, TMZ reported that Kim was hospitalized after a suicide attempt. The outlet cited law enforcement sources who said police were called to Kim’s home in Michigan.

Sources told the outlet Kim became combative and had to be restrained. TMZ said Kim appeared to have cut herself and had “several lacerations” on her leg.

Page Six reported Kim was found with an “unidentified object” in her hands.

The outlet obtained a report that said officers noted Kim had “difficulty speaking, was slurring her speech and later fluctuated in various levels of consciousness.”

The report noted that Kim had created a “self-made ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ request” during the incident. One friend told officers she drove over to Kim’s home after she received an “out of character” text from Eminem’s ex-wife.

Officers noted there was a large amount of blood on the floor when they arrived. Kim was rushed to the hospital and a psychological evaluation. The incident came days after she lost her mother Kathy Sluck to health problems.

Kim and Eminem’s daughter Hailie recently got married to her fiancé Evan McClintock. The two got hitched in a lavish ceremony in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The rapper — along with his famous friends Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Jimmy Iovine — were in attendance at the ceremony.