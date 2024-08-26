Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade admitted that she has a hard time listening to her father’s new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), and revealed the reason why.

More than one month after Eminem, 51, released his latest album on July 12, Hailie, 28, explained that several of the songs make her emotional during the August 23 episode of her “Just a Little Shady” podcast.

Hailie made the admission while discussing the music video for Eminem and Jelly Roll’s collaboration, “Somebody Save Me,” which was released on August 21.

“I watched it in [its] entirety and I don’t think I can do it again,” she told cohost Brittany Ednie. “I definitely cry every time I hear it at all. And actually, Brittany put the little commercial snippet on today and I was like, ‘Can you turn that down? Like, are you trying to make me cry?’”

In the song, Eminem opens up about his struggles with addiction. In addition to Hailie, Eminem shares Alaina Marie Scott, 31, and Stevie Laine Scott, 22, with ex-wife Kim Scott.

“Hailie, I’m so sorry / I know I wasn’t there for your first guitar recital,” he raps in one verse dedicated to Hailie, alluding to the big milestones he missed in her life due to his addiction struggles. “Didn’t walk you down the aisle / Missed the birth of your first child / Your first podcast, lookin’ down, sweetie / I’m so proud of how you turned out.”

Meanwhile, Eminem also wrote the track “Temporary” for his second daughter. The song – which features Skylar Grey – even includes recordings of Hailie as a toddler.

After noting she “audibly sobbed” while listening to both “Temporary” and “Somebody Save Me,” the Michigan native reflected on the way her parents raised her.

“But I will say, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up,” she said during the podcast episode. “Where I didn’t realize how bad things were, but now, as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about.”

She went on to explain that she gets “emotional” while listening to her father’s new songs because it makes her think about what “could have happened” if he never got help.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“And obviously that’s the point of the song,” Hailie said. “But I just I will say, if you’ve ever lost an addict or loved one, I feel for you, and, yeah, that’s how I feel about it.”

Not only does “Somebody Save Me” include a verse about her, but the music video features home videos of her and her sisters when they were kids. “It’s a great video and it’s fun to see clips of us when we were younger like that, even ‘Mockingbird,’ but I can’t even listen to that anymore without crying,” she shared.

“The older I get, the less I can listen to any of the songs, but it is fun to see those clips — just not in that context,” Hailie concluded.