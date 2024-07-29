Eminem’s Dating History: Ex-Wife, Rumored Girlfriends

Kim Scott

“I met her the day she got out of the youth home,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004 of Kim, who ran away from her parents with late twin sister Dawn Scott.

“I was at a friend’s house, and his sister was friends with her, but she hadn’t seen Kim in a while ’cause she was in the youth home,” he recalled. “And I’m standing on the table with my shirt off, on top of their coffee table with a Kangol on, mocking the words to LL Cool J’s ‘I’m Bad.’ And I turn around and she’s at the door. Her friend hands her a cigarette.”

Eminem and Kim welcomed daughter Hailie Jade Mathers in December 1995 and tied the knot four years later. They called it quits two years later but maintained an amicable and close relationship with each other for their daughter.

The “Mockingbird” artist also adopted Kim’s biological daughter Stevie and niece Alaina Marie Scott.

Eminem and Kim said “I do” once again in 2006 but divorced later that year.