Eminem kicked off the 2024 Video Music Awards with an energetic performance amid mom Debbie Nelson’s battle with lung cancer.

The rapper, 51, took to the stage at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, on Wednesday, September 11, with a group of dancers dressed in wigs and beards to match his own as he sang his new song “Houdini.” Jelly Roll also made a video cameo for a performance of “Somebody Save Me.”

Eminem — who released his latest LP, The Death of Slim Shady, on July 12 and announced this week that the extended deluxe version will arrive on Friday, September 13 — is nominated for eight awards at the VMAs, including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop and Song of the Summer.

The “Lose Yourself” hitmaker’s appearance came days after In Touch exclusively reported that Debbie, 69, is “terminally ill with advanced lung cancer” and that her son has not been to visit her.

“There are not many options [for Debbie],” an insider told In Touch on September 4. “She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

The source added that although “The Real Slim Shady” rapper has been looking after his mom financially, he has not been to St. Joseph, Missouri, to see her amid her cancer battle, nor has he communicated with her or other family members in his home state in “years.”

Getty

“People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother,” the insider added. “He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile.”

The source explained that Eminem has “trust issues” with some members of his family, citing an incident in 2005 where his aunt and uncle sued him after they claimed he tried to evict them from their home.

Eminem has also had legal issues with Debbie, who sued him in the early 2000s for defamation over song lyrics that insinuated that she did drugs. She was granted $25,000 of the $11 million she asked for in the lawsuit, but she only walked away with about $1,600 after legal fees.

Despite their rocky relationship, Debbie vowed in 2008 that she wouldn’t “ever give up” on her kids. She also has a son named Nathan.

“There’s hope for everybody. It’s a matter of just basically swallowing your pride,” she told Village Voice while promoting her memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, in 2007.

Debbie was battling breast cancer at the time of the book’s release. “I’m still under doctor’s care, which I probably will be for a while,” she said in the interview. “Basically, a lot of the stuff is hereditary, but that happens. Cancers and heart disease and all that, and all the genetic things … I worry about my boys, having high blood pressure and things.”