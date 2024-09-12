Eminem Kids: He's a Dad to 1 Biological and 2 Adopted Children

Eminem has rapped about being a proud dad to daughter Hailie Mathers, but some people don’t know he has two additional children. Fans want to know more know his brood, which includes a biological daughter and two adopted kids.

Who Is Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers?

Eminem’s then-girlfriend Kim Scott gave birth to Hailie on December 25, 1995, in Detroit, Michigan. She’s the “Without Me” artist’s only biological child.

The rapper — real name Marshall Mathers — and Kim began dating in high school. They married in 1999, but divorced two years later. The pair remained close to coparent Hailie, and remarried in 2006, only to divorce several months later.

Fans are the most aware of Hailie as she was the subject of several of Em’s songs. She got shout-outs in “97 Bonnie and Clyde” from 1998’s The Slim Shady EP, 2017’s “Castle” and most recently was referenced in 2024’s heartbreaking “Temporary.”

Hailie was raised in Detroit and went on to graduate from Michigan State University in 2018 with a degree in psychology. She became a fashion influencer with 3.4 million followers as of September 2024.

Courtesy of Hailie Jade/Instagram

The “Just a Little Shady” podcast host married her college sweetheart Evan McClintock on May 18, 2024, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Her famous father was on hand in a tuxedo to celebrate his daughter’s big day.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs and smiles were had, and so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family and friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband and wife,” Hailie wrote in the caption of a series of wedding photos on May 20, 2024.

Who Is Eminem’s Adopted Daughter Alaina Scott?

Alaina was born to Kim’s sister Dawn Scott on February 22, 1993, but lived with her aunt and uncle as her mom struggled with drug abuse. Dawn died from a suspected drug overdose in 2016.

“I have full custody of my niece,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.” He and Kim formally adopted Alaina in the early 2000s.

Courtesy of Alaina Scott/Instagram

Em has rapped about Alaina in his songs by his nickname for her, “Lainey.”

As of 2024, Alaina worked as a travel blogger, in addition to being a body positivity and mental health advocate.

The social media influencer married her longtime love, Matt Moeller, on June 9, 2023. Next to a series of wedding photos from the day, Alaina wrote, “simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

Who Is Eminem’s Adopted Child Stevie Laine Mathers?

After Em and Kim’s first divorce, she welcomed Stevie Laine Scott in 2002 with former boyfriend Eric Hartter. Eminem adopted the child when they were three years old in 2005, a year before he and Kim remarried. Eric died from a drug overdose in 2019.

Stevie came out as non-binary via a TikTok video 2021. In the caption they wrote, “Forever changing and growing,” along with the hashtags, “genderfluid” and “bi.”

Courtesy of Stevie Laine/Instagram

Em’s adopted child is a huge music fan. In an August 2024 TikTok video, they did a dance to Chappell Roan‘s “Casual” while rocking bright pink locks “in honor of missing Chappell Roan at Lollapalooza this year (ignore my messy ass hair thanks),” they added in the caption.

Stevie has been in a long-distance relationship with TikToker Declan Jace since 2021. “Happy 3 years w my lvl 140 wizard. Thanks for always keeping the zoo in check and for matching my freak. I love you bunches,” they wrote next to a photo of the couple.