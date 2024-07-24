Eminem and Ex-Wife Kim Scott’s Relationship Timeline

Eminem doesn’t sugarcoat anything, including the history of his relationship with ex-wife Kim Scott. At the peak of his career in 2002, the rapper starred in the film 8 Mile, which depicted his life and tumultuous romance with Kim, who was portrayed by Brittany Murphy.

Their love story gained interest among millennials and fans followed along their life as they coparented daughter Hailie Mathers and Kim’s daughter Stevie, whom the “Mockingbird” rapper legally adopted in 2005.