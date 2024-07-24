Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Eminem and Ex-Wife Kim Scott’s Relationship Timeline

Getty

Eminem and Kim Scott Had a Tumultuous Relationship: Inside Their Complete Timeline

News
Jul 24, 2024 5:55 pm·
By
Picture

Eminem doesn’t sugarcoat anything, including the history of his relationship with ex-wife Kim Scott. At the peak of his career in 2002, the rapper starred in the film 8 Mile, which depicted his life and tumultuous romance with Kim, who was portrayed by Brittany Murphy.

Get This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off!

Deal of the Day

Get This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal

Their love story gained interest among millennials and fans followed along their life as they coparented daughter Hailie Mathers and Kim’s daughter Stevie, whom the “Mockingbird” rapper legally adopted in 2005.

 

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture