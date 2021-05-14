eMax

Breaking news! EthereumMax is now the CryptoCurrency accepted for online ticket purchasing for the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Pay-Per-View event, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Tickets can be purchased starting Wednesday, May 26, 10:00 p.m. EST time.

This is the single largest sporting event in history to accept cryptocurrency as payment, which makes it an absolutely huge milestone for practical use of $eMax. Scroll down below to learn more!

1. What is $eMax?

$eMax is a yield-based token that rewards back its investors 2 percent of every transaction. This is a secondary benefit to strengthen its existing system. It is a decentralized ERC-20 growth token built on the secure Ethereum network.

Investors have the ability to use this coin in real-life cases, including online payments, like the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV MMA Fight. This gives our investors the foresight and ease of mind of long-term sustainability of this coin.

eMax

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul match:

It’s not a typical match you would expect, but it will definitely create a buzz! Knowing an undefeated 44-year-old with half a foot of height on his 26-year-old opponent with a 0-1 track record may disrupt history. We are determined to have crypto as a part of the hype! Obviously, this match is more for entertainment than the competition, but we love the spirit these two opponents bring to make some money for themselves!

This match was supposed to be held on February 20, 2021. Now it is rescheduled for June 6, 2021, and details continue to roll in.

When is the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight?

Date: June 6, 2021

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

PPV ShowTime start time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Mayweather-Paul main event: Midnight EST / 9 p.m. PST

How much does Mayweather vs. Paul cost?

Showtime PPV (US.): $49.99

Fanmio PPV (Outside of the US.): $49.99

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami): Fight Website

Tickets go on sale on the fight website Wednesday, May 26, 10 p.m. EST!