Ellen DeGeneres opened up about the isolation she went into when she was kicked out of Hollywood for “being mean.”

The comedian, 66, shared her experience of being canceled and feeling universally disliked during Ellen’s Last Stand … Up at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 1.

The Finding Nemo star began her set by remembering reading headlines that she was the “most hated person in America” after years of previously being the celebrity that fans “most want to babysit” their child. Turning to professional help to deal with the newfound hate, her therapist encouraged her to “avoid all media.”

Ellen told the audience that she tried not to look at the news, but several of her friends would catch her off guard with text messages saying things like “Thinking of you.” It made her wonder what exactly was being written about her in the media.

In her encore speech, Ellen admitted she didn’t expect to perform comedy again after the drama, as she didn’t believe she’d be able to “talk about what happened.” She called the experience “painful and sad,” leading to her losing her “sense of humor.”

The Emmy winner said that she didn’t find the experience of being canceled to be funny in the slightest. However, she found the strength to write jokes again over time and was able to “heal” herself in the process.

Getty

The comedian said getting out of the “bubble in Hollywood” helped as she was able to see the “amount of support” she was still receiving.

Ellen concluded her remarks about the drama by reflecting on how she once believed all of the negative headlines. In the end, she decided not to pay too much mind to what she was hearing about herself.

Ellen announced Ellen’s Last Stand … Up, a 27-show North American run starting in May, and hinted that it would be the “final opportunity” to see her in her “last curtain call.”

“She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways,” Robbie Praw, VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats at Netflix spoke of the Louisiana native highly in a press release. “We can’t wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year.”

Ellen returned to the comedy circuit after announcing her decision to end her long-running talk show in May 2021, following 19 seasons on air.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show host responded to cancellation rumors following a July 2020 BuzzFeed News report. In the report, current and former employees recounted negative experiences on set, including being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions, and a fear of retribution for raising complaints.

“I really didn’t understand it; I still don’t understand it,” the Louisiana native said during an appearance on the Today show in May 2021. “It was too orchestrated; it was too coordinated.”

She continued, “For me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I’ve ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place this is.”

Ellen expressed regret, saying she “wished” someone had come to her and said, “Hey, there’s something you need to be aware of.”