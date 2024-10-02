Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have had a tough time over the last few years after the famed talk show host was accused of fostering a toxic work environment, but they are turning to hypnosis to put the spark back in their marriage.

“Ellen’s undergone hypnosis before, and she’s got Portia hooked on it too,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They go together, and it’s done wonders for their mental and physical well-being.”

Ellen, 66, and Portia, 51, became engaged in 2008 and were married at their Beverly Hills home that August. However, things have been challenging for the couple after multiple former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees accused the comedian in July 2020 of creating a “toxic” on-set atmosphere. Ellen apologized during the show’s season 18 opening in September 2020.

With relaxation methods like hypnosis, Ellen and Portia are finding ways to be at ease.

“Falling into a soothing, half-conscious state is something they look forward to, like taking a nice nap on holiday,” the source explains. “It’s reminding them why they fell in love and creating a fresh start by helping them to get over things in the painful past, such as Ellen’s cancellation.”

Overall, the source says that it’s “relaxing them,” adding, “They hardly argue anymore, and Ellen’s happier than she’s been in a long while. She can get back to her stand-up routine with confidence and know she’ll have Portia at her back.”

In August, a separate source told In Touch that there were whispers Ellen and Portia hit another rough patch in their marriage.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“They just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary [on August 16], but it wasn’t exactly celebratory,” the insider explained. “Ellen being home all the time has taken a toll on their marriage. And Portia isn’t working much either. They’re always in each other’s face, and frankly, they’re getting on each other’s nerves.”

Ironically, Portia had long pushed Ellen to retire from her talk show. “Now Portia probably wishes she hadn’t,” said the source. “She doesn’t have her space. Every time she turns around, there’s Ellen.”

Following the cancellation of her talk show in May 2019, Ellen revealed she went into isolation and avoided the media after feeling like she had been labeled a mean girl.

During a Los Angeles tour stop in April, the Ellen Show alum joked about getting “kicked out of show business.”

“The hate went on for a long time, and I would try to avoid looking at the news. The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline,” she said on stage. “I’m making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating. It took a long time for me to want to do anything again.”

Aside from her comedy tour, Ellen also released the Netflix special Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval. However, that may be the end of the line for the famed comedian.

During a July 2024 tour stop in Santa Rosa, California, Ellen said it was a hard “no” when it came to a potential return to the spotlight. “This is the last time you’re going to see me,” she said, per SFGate. “After my Netflix special, I’m done.”