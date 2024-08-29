Ellen DeGeneres is still upset over the way she’s been treated by Hollywood and vowing to reinvent herself elsewhere, but a source exclusively tells In Touch that she still has supporters at Netflix. However, her stubbornness and “ungrateful anger” is making her situation even more unnecessarily toxic.

“Ellen’s decision to walk away from Hollywood is irrational, shortsighted and selfish and really comes from this place of ungrateful anger,” the insider tells In Touch. “It’s only natural that when you see a bunch of articles about what a bad person you are it can feel like the whole world is against you but that is simply not the case with Ellen.”

Back in 2020, reports circulated that Ellen, 66, was mean to her staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After her reputation was seemingly tarnished, she ended her long-running talk show in May 2021 after 19 seasons.

She spent several years out of the spotlight, though Ellen now seems determined to start working in the entertainment world again. Not only did she perform a multi-city stand-up tour in recent months, but she also filmed an upcoming comedy special for Netflix. However, it seems that her attitude might negatively impact her plans.

“Ellen needs to be thankful for what standing she still has. Everybody doesn’t hate her,” the source continues. “The bosses at Netflix absolutely love her and if they could do five specials with her, or even revive her talk show, they would snap their fingers and make it happen.”

Not only do the bosses at Netflix support the comedian, but so do the higher ups at Disney/Pixar after she starred in the animated movies Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. “They want to make more of those but they really can’t because the whole draw was Ellen’s character and her signature comedic dialogue,” the source shares. “That’s a role Ellen could play into her eighties, and entertain more generations of children in the process, and she knows it!”

“This is simply Ellen over-reacting to the inauspicious end of her talk show and the shocking death of her ex Anne Heche,” the insider adds, referencing her former girlfriend’s Anne’s death at the age of 53 in 2022. “She’s mad at the world, and ending her career as an entertainer is her way of getting revenge. It’s all very sad.”

Prior to her stand-up taping, Ellen promised fans that she would discuss her scandal during the show. However, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that she was “struggling to find her voice” after her time off.

During her tour stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 1, Ellen recalled being called as the “most hated person in America” after she spent years being viewed as the celebrity fans “most want to babysit” their children.

She once again spoke about being canceled during the encore, explaining that she didn’t think she would perform again. After noting she didn’t think she would be able to “talk about what happened,” Ellen called the experience of being canceled “painful and sad.” She even added that the scandal made her lose her “sense of humor.”