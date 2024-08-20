Who needs a stand-up gig when you can make $26 million in two years flipping homes! Ellen DeGeneres has sold her Carpinteria, California, compound to Singapore-based tycoon Robert Friedland for $96 million.

The property, which the former talk show host, 66, bought in 2022 for $70 million, sits on Padaro Lane, one of the priciest and most exclusive spots in the area. “It’s unknown if Ellen and [her wife] Portia [de Rossi, 51] even lived in the house,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Flipping houses is like a hobby to them; they collect homes like sports fans collect baseball cards. It sounds exhausting, but there’s a part of Ellen that enjoys the chaos of buying and selling.”

The news of the sale comes one week after In Touch exclusively revealed that Ellen went into isolation following reports that she was mean to her staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In light of the scandal, Ellen chose to end her long-running talk show in May 2021 after 19 seasons.

She previously opened up about being canceled during her Ellen’s Last Stand … Up tour stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 1.

During her set, Ellen recalled being dubbed as the “most hated person in America” after years of being the celebrity that fans “most want to babysit” their children. She then explained that she turned to a professional for help in light of the backlash and was advised to “avoid all media.”

Ellen later admitted in her encore that she didn’t expect to perform comedy again, adding that she didn’t think she would be able to “talk about what happened.” While she said that the experience of being canceled was “painful and sad,” she shared that the controversy led her to lose her “sense of humor.”

After she seemed to hit rock bottom, Ellen explained she eventually regained the strength to “heal” as she started writing jokes again. She then credited getting out of the “bubble in Hollywood” for helping her realize the “amount of support” she was still receiving from her loved ones.

Following her latest comedy tour, an insider exclusively told In Touch that no topic was off limits for the Finding Nemo star.

Celebrity Crossword 16 Crosswords Play now

“The show felt very much like her redemption tour and a confessional,” a witness told In Touch about Ellen. “She seemed a little bruised from her fall from grace but not broken.”

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

After stepping out of the spotlight, Ellen leaned on Portia and “took time to reflect on her life, the good and the bad.” The source added, “This standup tour is about finally coming clean and explaining the truth behind all the rumors, including some jaw-dropping secrets she hid from the world.”

In addition to focusing on herself during her Hollywood hiatus, Ellen also learned an important detail about her health. “She said she’s always been meticulous and organized, but revealed a secret: Her therapist and Portia told her she actually has OCD, like her father, and that may have contributed to negative impressions of her,” the witness explained.