The shade is real! Eleonora Srugo, the woman accused of cheating with Dale Moss ahead of his split from ex-fiancée Clare Crawley, clapped back at haters who left Instagram comments about the season 16 Bachelorette contestant. “You bought Kardashian hips to get the likes of Dale? He’s nothing special and has no money,” one user wrote on Thursday, February 18.

Not only did Eleonora, 32, pin the comment, but she also replied, “Preach, girl. [I] didn’t pay for my hips, got it from my mama. Def never used them for that [punk]. ‘Has no money’ may be the only factual part of this comment.”

After a second troll wrote, “You’re so little and chunky. Why would [Dale] cheat with you on [Clare]? LOL,” the real estate agent responded, “He didn’t. I would never! Not before, during or after. No shot. Thanks for calling me little, but I prefer thick over chunky!”

Finally, one person commented, “That’s some very vibrant moss behind you,” to which a second individual joked, “Yeah, kinda reminds me of like … Dale?” Eleonora replied, “Much more beautiful, no?” Eleonora’s shade comes less than a month after she vehemently denied cheating with Dale.

“Dale and I are — and have been — platonic friends for years. We have never been romantically involved in any way. I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best,” she told Reality Steve via text message on January 21. “We have never been involved, dating or [romantic] in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

Two days prior, Dale, 32, confirmed his split from Clare, 39, after just six months together. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the model wrote on Instagram on January 19. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

On January 21, Clare released a statement of her own on Instagram. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

(ABC/Craig Sjodin

Since then, Clare and Dale are sparking major reconciliation rumors. The former flames were spotted hanging out in Venice, Florida, on February 16. Additionally, Clare and Dale shared nearly identical Instagram Stories of their dinner from Rosebuds Steak and Seafood House.

In summer 2020, Life & Style broke the news that Clare and Dale were engaged. The longtime ABC personality threatened to quit The Bachelorette after just 12 days of filming because she had “already fallen in love” with the former professional football player, a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Come November, viewers got to see Dale propose before Tayshia Adams took over for Clare. In the following months, the couple seemed to be living their best lives! Here’s hoping they make it work.