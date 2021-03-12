Tired of convincing yourself that ramen noodles and tortilla chips are healthy dinner options? Here’s a new pairing that will help you get through spring, Chili Lime Glazed Chicken Skewers with a side of Corona Premier®. Not only are these delicious and easy to prepare, but also the perfect appetizer for a day at the beach, or night by the grill.

Chili Lime Glazed Chicken Skewers:

Yield: 8-10 each

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Grilling Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup Honey

4 each Limes, juice and zest

2 tbsp Olive Oil

1 tsp Garlic, minced

1 tbsp Soy Sauce

2 tsp Ancho Chili Powder

½ tsp Red Pepper Flakes

1 lb. Chicken Breast Tenderloins, boneless, skinless

As needed Kosher Salt

As needed Black Pepper

8 – 10 each 4” Bamboo Skewers, soaked in water 30 minutes

Prep:

In a mixing bowl, combine honey, lime juice and zest, oil, garlic, soy sauce, ancho chili powder and red pepper flake. Mix well to combine. Set aside. Skewer 1 piece of chicken tenderloin lengthwise on each skewer. Repeat until all the chicken is used up and skewered. Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat (500º – 550ºF). Allow grill to preheat for 15 minutes. Brush the grill grate clean. Season the chicken skewers with kosher salt and black pepper. Grill the chicken skewers over direct high heat with the lid closed as much as possible until cooked to desired temperature. Roughly 8 to 10 minutes turning once. In the last minute of cooking brush generously with the chili glaze. Serve Immediately.

Best enjoyed paired with Corona Premier,® just 90 Calories 2.6 grams carbs.

Check out coronausa.com for more delicious and healthy recipes to enjoy all month long!

As always, Corona encourages consumers 21 and older to enjoy its products and to Relax responsibly ® . *Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories 90, Carbs 2.6 grams, Protein 0.7 grams, Fat 0.0 grams