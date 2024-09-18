Dwight Howard is competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars but the ex-NBA star is also in the middle of a bitter custody war, In Touch can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Dwight, 38, filed a petition to modify custody against his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Render, in November 2023.

In his filing, Dwight said he had initially reached a custody agreement with Tiffany in January 2023.

The exes share a 13-year-old daughter, Layla. Per their deal, the exes agreed to share joint legal custody.

Tiffany was awarded primary physical custody and Dwight received secondary custody.

In his petition, Dwight said there had been “several changes in circumstances materially affecting the welfare of the minor child such that a modification of the custody and parenting time provisions” was required.

Dwight accused Tiffany of having moved from Georgia to Florida with their daughter in July 2023, without notifying him. He said she also failed and refused to communicate with him regarding major issues relating to their child’s education, healthcare and general well-being.

The ex-NBA star claimed Tiffany had failed and refused to discuss, in good faith, relocating Layla to Florida.

On top of that, he said he viewed TikTok videos that his daughter posted “in which she is ‘flipping off’ the camera, as well as videos of” his child “scantily clad and/or in age inappropriate clothing, with vulgar, sexual songs playing in the background wherein which the minor child is making sexually inappropriate gestures and innuendo.”

Dwight said all of this happened while their daughter was in Tiffany’s custody. He also accused his ex of allowing their daughter to film for a reality television show without his consent. “[Tiffany] has demonstrated an inability to maintain a healthy home environment in which to raise the minor child,” his lawyer said. “[Tiffany] has compromised the safety and well-being of the minor child.”

Dwight said that he believed Tiffany was “incapable of properly caring” for their daughter and was “concerned that her life, health and safety” were in danger.

He asked that he be awarded primary legal and physical custody and that his $3,000 per month child support obligations be terminated. Tiffany fired back at the accusations.

She claimed Dwight was fully aware of her move to Florida despite his claims in court. In her response, Tiffany said both parents became aware of their daughter’s TikTok videos and “both parents addressed appropriateness of social media content with the minor child.”

She also denied allowing their daughter to film a reality show without his consent or that she demonstrated an inability to maintain a healthy home environment. Tiffany demanded Dwight’s suit be tossed and her child support payments be increased.

In January, the judge issued a temporary order in the case.

The order noted the child is “well-adjusted” and “loves both of her parents very much.” The court sided with Dwight and awarded him primary physical custody on a temporary basis.

Tiffany was awarded parenting time at “all periods of times on which mother and father can agree.” The judge said the exes will continue to share joint legal custody but Dwight will have all “final decision-making authority, on a temporary basis.”

In addition, Dwight’s child support obligations were terminated for the time being.

Dwight and his ex were ordered to not disparage the other. A hearing was scheduled for May but appears to have been delayed. The court has yet to schedule a new hearing. The court docket shows the case as “open.”