Dwayne Johnson 'Isn't Interested in Fighting About Politics' (EXCL)

Dwayne Johnson still has long term, Schwarzenegger-like political ambitions, but a source exclusively tells In Touch it appears the superstar will be staying out of the election fray in 2024 and focusing on his Hollywood projects and continued involvement with the WWE, as the wrestling franchise prepares to make the move to Netflix over the next year.

“Dwayne still wants to be president, but for him 2024 is about two things: getting more movie projects in the can and getting the WWE and its roster of superstars ready for the move to Netflix,” the source explains.

The Fast & Furious star, 52, has a large load to carry on his shoulders after making a triumphant return to the WWE, the wrestling organization that gave the hulking actor his start, on New Year’s Day 2024.

Battling his way up the roster, “The Rock” suffered severe injuries, including torn knee ligaments, which required four surgeries, multiple spinal disc herniations and ruptures, a ruptured Achilles’ tendon and a complete shoulder reconstruction.

He made the switch to full time acting, which lightened the physical load of his career, and fattened up his pockets.

After bringing in over $3.4 billion in box office draws, the massive man amassed an amazing $800 million net worth.

Dwayne’s heavy handbags haven’t slowed him down, though, as he’s currently gearing up to release a sequel to his wildly popular Moana, which premieres November 27, 2024.

With so much to do, the source says running for the big job is too much for the big lad.

“For one thing, he’s been shooting all summer and can barely even look at the news when he’s on that kind of schedule,” the insider explains.

To complicate matters, the WWE superstar has been working closely with UFC boss Dana White, who is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 election.

“For another thing, especially with his key coworker [Dana] emerging as such a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Dwayne just isn’t interested in fighting about politics, publicly or privately, when he has so much else on his plate, including two back-to-back Moana projects to promote to very young audiences who don’t care one bit about politics.”

His wife, Lauren Hashian, with whom he shares two daughters, Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, is also pining for time with her heroic hubby.

As a source previously told In Touch, “Lauren would like to see more of her husband.”

“He’s promising there will be time later in the year, but their friends are urging him to do something sooner to make her feel appreciated.”

Spending time campaigning for the highest office in the land certainly wouldn’t give the star the freedom he needs to relax with his family.

The first source continues: “He’s just putting the real world on the back burner this year to focus on the things that made him famous in the first place: escapism, fun, and entertaining kids of all ages.”

“Right now, nothing is more important to the guy.”