It used to be a rare sight to see the Duggars wearing anything other than long skirts due to their strict dress code rules. However, the former Counting On stars have been breaking their old standards in recent years after the conclusion of their reality TV show in 2020. From tight outfits including skinny jeans to form-fitting ensembles like leggings, the Duggar women have been rocking more modern styles, and fans love it!

A few of the 19 Kids and Counting alumni released their infamous 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships, to explain their parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s strict rules.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” Jana, Jill, Jinger and Jessa Duggar clarified in their published work. “We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops and, when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline”

The eldest of the Duggar girls also explained that they would use a “safe word” when they would see a woman dressed immodestly in order to signal to the rest of their family to look away from her. Whenever they would spot someone in what they deemed to be an inappropriate outfit, the ladies would say the word “Nike,” signaling to the boys to redirect their eyes to their shoes instead of looking straight ahead.

Since Jinger became known as the rebellious member of her family, fans have applauded her over the years for embracing her own style and beliefs, as she doesn’t hesitate to wear pants. During a January 2023 interview with People, the Becoming Free Indeed author revealed why she eventually decided to break free from the only-skirts rule she and her sisters followed.

“[We] felt like there wasn’t anything in the scripture that’s black and white on dress,” Jinger explained. “I think biblically, we just kind of looked through scripture for a long time and feel like this is OK for our family.”

Jinger isn’t the only one, however, who embraced more easygoing fashion. Even her mother, Michelle, was spotted on a rare occasion rocking a pair of black leggings in April 2023 alongside her other daughters.

