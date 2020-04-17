Duane Chapman isn’t fazed by the “haters” after going public with his new girlfriend, Francie Frane. The Dog’s Most Wanted star had the best response to nay-sayers after sharing a new photo the rancher, 51, captured on Thursday, April 16.

“Let’s see if we can show this bounty hunting tough guy how to run some equipment, like us country folks do,” she captioned the portrait, which he reposted on his Instagram page. “You digging a hole for the fakers and haters? Go get ’em Dog!” one fan commented. The WGN America alum, 67, kept his reply short and sweet with a grinning face emoji.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

That same afternoon, Duane shared a photo of him and Francie embracing and she gushed about how “excited” she is for this next chapter in their lives. The new couple found solace in each other after they both lost their spouses.

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

Duane’s beloved wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 after losing her battle with cancer. Francie’s late husband, Bob Frane, also passed away several months prior following his own struggles with the disease.

On April 15, the reality star’s new girlfriend spoke out about their relationship, noting they can’t “replace” each other’s longtime loves and have no intention of doing so. “Thank you all so much for all the encouraging comments, Dog [and] I appreciate it so much,” she wrote on social media. “We know God brought us together and have no doubts about that AT ALL!!”

“God has brought two people who walked a treacherous road together and shown us LOVE is possible again,” she continued. “And as wonderful, loving and kind as you all think Dog is HE IS [AND] MORE!! I LOVE YOU DUANE LEE.”

Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

Meanwhile, Duane has received some backlash from fans who think he is moving on too quickly. After seeing some of the shady comments, his daughter Bonnie Jo Chapman clapped back at the critics.

“Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void,” the 21-year-old wrote on April 13. “Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let my dad live in peace.”

His other daughter Lyssa Chapman and friend Rainy Robinson have also publicly supported his new romance.