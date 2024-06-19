Drew Barrymore got slammed by fans for inviting 90 Day Fiancé‘s Angela Deem to appear on her daytime talk show on Monday, June 17, with some questioning whether the host had ever seen the reality star in action. The following day, the show’s Instagram page took down the clip featuring the TLC star ​after receiving massive backlash in the comments.

The Blended star, 49, had pal Ross Mathews join her as a guest cohost during the episode. The former Hello Ross! star, 44, spoke of how he is “obsessed with reality TV” and wanted to bring Drew into his “world” by starting a new segment where he would bring on his favorite reality stars.

After explaining 90 Day Fiancé and its various spinoffs, Ross gushed, “There’s one cast member who I’m so obsessed with. She has brought the drama, the heart, the mayhem, the mischief and the memaw,” before introducing a clip featuring Angela, 58, yelling at husband Michael Ilesanmi, then bringing her onstage. The video has since been removed from The Drew Barrymore Show‘s YouTube channel.

While Angela received a warm welcome from Drew’s live audience, 90 Day Fiancé viewers were appalled she got such positive attention. They flooded a clip posted to Drew’s show’s Instagram page on Monday, June 17, questioning why she was chosen to appear.

“Wow – have you seen the show? Did anyone do their homework before inviting this abusive person on your show? For someone who promotes kindness and ‘good news,’ this was a big strikeout,” one person commented.

“Majorly disappointed in The Drew Barrymore Show for having Angela Deem on their show. Whether her performances on 90 Day Fiancé franchise are real or fake … how can Drew have a person like Angela on her show … a woman who has physically and verbally assaulted Michael on TV … it was seen by anyone watching. Wow! Just WOW!” another viewer wrote.

“Of ALLLLLLL the 90 Day cast, THATS who you chose?” one follower wrote, while another told Drew, “So disappointed in you.” The clip was still up as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 18, but was deleted an hour later with a “Sorry, this page isn’t available” screen appearing.

Angela was first seen on Before the 90 Days season 2 with Nigeria resident Michael, 35, whom she met and fell in love with online. The Georgia resident has since been seen on 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and her relationship with Michael has been labelled “toxic” by many fans.

After getting married in 2020, Angela and Michael adjusted their plan to pursue a spousal visa after his K-1 visa was denied. The duo are currently finalizing the details of their years-long visa journey during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Michael went missing in February 2024, two months after his December 23, 2023, arrival in the U.S. He was located three days later, telling police he was in fear for his life and didn’t want Angela to know where he was, 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed.

Angela accused the Nigeria native of “playing her” to gain entry to the United States and hinted at her plans to divorce him.

During the Sunday, June 16 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela accused Michael of “scamming” and “embezzling” money from her after going through his phone and threatened to report him to the government amid his ongoing immigration process.

However, Angela told Drew and Ross she was “absolutely” still together with Michael when asked about the current status of their relationship.