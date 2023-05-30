Drew Barrymore got up close and personal with fans while gracing the cover of her magazine, Drew Magazine, for its latest issue, “The Happy Place Issue.”

Not only did she show off her cozy Drew Chair on the front page, but the 50 First Dates actress, 48, got candid about the foundation of her magazine and her lifestyle.

“I can’t believe we still get to make this magazine,” Drew gushed in a column within the new issue. “I don’t know if I’ll ever not feel like getting to be part of a magazine isn’t just a dream I’ll wake up from, but for now, the dream is real. Every time I hand this magazine to someone, I say, ‘We made this for you!’ I truly mean it. We are having so much fun, and I hope that’s reflected in the energy of these pages. We’re doing it all for you.”

The Blended star recently made headlines on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in a viral video for hugging an audience member — something she explained she loves to do in response to a question in the “Happy Place Issue.”

“I hug because I like people. I like warmth and affection,” she explained. “I will hug a complete stranger or someone I know is truly safe. Besides, hugs are just nice.”

Courtesy of Ash Bean

Since summer is approaching, the former child actress explained what she plans to do with her children, daughters Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“I like to travel with my kids,” the Charlie’s Angels actress said, adding that she’d love to take them to Egypt for a trip. “I also tend to do much less social media during the summer. I try to figure out why I am always running and if there’s any time to stop. I hope this summer I can slow down and remember to be still.”

When it comes to hitting the beach and wearing a swimsuit, though, Drew revealed that she isn’t a fan of beachwear.

“I dread being in a swimsuit,” she admitted. “But I try to focus on the fact that if I’m in a bathing suit, that means I’m in water. And as a Pisces, I’m completely wrapped up in the glory of this powerful element. I get lost. I stop thinking and worrying about myself, and I just appreciate the water.”

Drew also gave readers powerful advice for struggling with self-esteem and wearing swimsuits.

“So, the next time you’re in water, don’t worry about what you look like and just think about the water,” she concluded.

The magazine’s latest issue includes a ton of fun content for readers, including summer horoscopes, top food picks such as “Pilar’s Plate,” Victoria Beckham’s makeup and beauty tips and more.

“The Happy Place Issue” of Drew Magazine is on stands now.