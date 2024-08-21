Draya Michele’s ex-boyfriend, NFL star Tyrod Taylor, fired back at her lawsuit accusing him of attempting to evict her from an L.A. home, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Tyrod, 34, asked the court to dismiss all claims against him in the case.

Draya sued Tyrod for breach of contract in June. She claimed she lives in an L.A. home owned by Tyrod and his company and accused him of trying to evict her.

Draya said Tyrod bought the home for her with the agreement that she could buy the home from him when she was ready.

In his new response, Tyrod scoffed at Draya’s version of events. He said she submitted an “unsigned lease, an unsigned purchase agreement, and emails evidencing at most negotiations for the possible purchase of the subject property.”

His lawyer said, “A review of the document entitled California Residential Purchase Agreement and Joint Escrow Instructions evidences the lack of signature by either party and therefore the lack of agreement between the parties.”

The former Basketball Wives star said her ex purchased the home in August 2022 for her to live in with her children.

The two were dating at the time and Draya said Tyrod promised that any contributions she made towards improving the home or satisfying the mortgage would be applied towards the purchase value of the home when “she decides she wishes to transfer title.”

“On or about October 23, 2023, [Draya] and [Tyrod] memorialized the terms of their oral agreement by drafting a Residential Lease Agreement with an Option to Buy Agreement,” the suit said.

She said the agreement allowed her to decide to purchase the home between November 2023 and October 2025. Draya admitted the deal was not signed by either party but they both verbally agreed to the terms.

She said it wasn’t signed due to them being in an intimate relationship at the time of the contract formation.

The model said she spent $270,000 on improving the home. She offered to buy the property in October 2023 for $2.8 million. Draya claimed Tyrod made a counter offer to sell the home for $3.2 million.

Draya said she agreed to buy the home at Tyrod’s price and continue paying $19,000 a month in rent until the deal was done.

In response, she said Tyrod demanded immediate proof of funds or a mortgage approval letter from a lender to substantiate her ability to purchase. In addition, she said he demanded $19,000 per month for the remainder of her stay on the property.

Draya said, despite the agreement, Tyrod was now trying to evict her from the home where she lives with her three kids.

“Furthermore, they are refusing to sell the property to her despite the substantial improvements she has invested in the property, believing in good faith she would eventually own the property, and thereby unjustly benefiting the defendants,” the suit read.

The model demanded unspecified damages for the alleged emotional distress Tyrod caused and asked for him to be forced to sell her the home.

Tyrod’s lawyer acknowledged the counter offer but said the correspondence was “tantamount to mere preliminary discussions/negotiations.”

Draya and Tyrod were first spotted together in 2020. Tyrod was playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. He is currently playing for the New York Jets. In May, Draya welcomed a baby with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green.