Draya Michele slapped her ex-boyfriend Tyrod Taylor with a lawsuit accusing him of attempting to evict her from her L.A. home, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Draya, 39, sued Tyrod, 34, for breach of contract.

Draya said she lives at a home in Chatsworth, California. She said the home is owned by Tyrod and his company.

Draya said Tyrod purchased the home for her in August 2022 for her to live in with her children. At the time, the two were in a “romantic relationship and Mr. Taylor promised that any contributions she made towards either improving or satisfying the mortgage of the property would be applied towards the purchase value of the property when she decides she wishes to transfer title.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty

“On or about October 23, 2023, [Draya] and [Tyrod] memorialized the terms of their oral agreement by drafting a Residential Lease Agreement with an Option to Buy Agreement.”

Draya said the deal said any payments that she made towards the property would be credited towards her down payment should she decide to purchase the home between November 2023 to October 2025. Draya said the deal was not signed by either party but they both verbally agreed to the terms.

In the suit, Draya said “the lack of formality stemmed from the fact that” they were “in a intimate relationship at the time of the contract formation.” Draya said she made substantial improvements to the home over time. She said she offered to purchase the home in October 2023 for $2.8 million. In response, she said Tyrod demanded immediate proof of funds or a mortgage approval letter from a lender to substantiate her ability to purchase. In addition, she said he demanded $19,000 per month for the remainder of her stay on the property.

Corbis/Corbis

Tyrod’s counter offer was for the home to be bought at $3.2 million. Draya said she agreed to the $3.2 million price and the $19,000 a month in rent until the deal was finalized. She said she spent $270,000 improving the property, which also needed to be deducted from the sale price.

However, Draya said despite the deal and the work she put into the home, “Defendants are now threatening to evict” her from the home, “where she currently lives with her three minor children.”

“Furthermore, they are refusing to sell the property to her despite the substantial improvements she has invested in the property, believing in good faith she would eventually own the property, and thereby unjustly benefiting the defendants.” Draya demanded the court award her damages for the emotional distress caused and order Tyrod has an obligation to sell her the home.

Tyrod has yet to respond. Draya and Tyrod were first linked together in 2020. At the time, the NFL star was playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. He is currently playing for the New York Jets.

Draya is currently pregnant with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green’s baby.