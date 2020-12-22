If you’re a reality star follower, you know Draya Michele. She’s a mom, a wife and a scene stealing beauty. Before she was an LA basketball wife, Draya Michele was a little girl who wore lipstick to school in the 2nd grade and got in trouble for it. Now, a self-proclaimed makeup guru, she credits the extra time at home (and the proper lighting for applying makeup) for kicking up her skills a notch.

So, what does a beauty junkie like Draya want in her holiday stocking this year? Listen up, Orlando Sandrick, we got the scoop.

Stockings or Presents? What do you open first?

DM: Definitely stockings. They’re usually either gift teasers or items I can actually use on Christmas Day.

What does every Holiday stocking need?

DM: In my opinion, every holiday stocking needs a tweezer, mirror and an eyelash curler. They come in handy in all types of situations. In my stocking this year, I am hoping to find a Japonesque Mini Lash Curler and Japonesque Mini Mirror and Tweezer — this brand has amazing beauty tools. Plus, I could always use some makeup wipes, moisturizer and of course chocolates.

Who gets the biggest holiday stocking in your house every year?

DM: No competition. It’s my youngest son, Jru. He’s the baby of the family and gets a lot of love.

Your makeup bag will never be without?

DM: A small mirror and an eyebrow pencil.

Your total-glam Holiday party lipstick and nail color?

DM: Matte burgundy lipstick on my lips and a solid red nail.

Easy, out the door, makeup tricks?

DM: I’ll usually fill my eyebrows in real quick with a pencil, put on a natural, rose lip balm, and pinch my cheeks to add some color.

A makeup tool you won’t leave the house without.

DM: My Japonesque Tweezer and lip gloss.

Makeup trend you are loving right now?

DM: I’m really into winged eyeliner right now.

Where you’ll be this holiday season?

DM: I’ll be safe at home hanging with my family.

Makeup makes me feel very feminine

