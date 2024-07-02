Draya Michele was seen out and about with her new boyfriend and NBA star, Jalen Green, on a romantic lunch date, days after she slapped with her ex-boyfriend and NFL star Tyrod Taylor with court papers — and In Touch has the photos.

On Monday, Draya, 39, was spotted spoon feeding Jalen, 22, at Le Petit Four in West Hollywood. The former Basketball Wives star looked completely unbothered with the legal drama she started this week against Tyrod, 34.

Draya and Jalen, who have been unfazed by the criticism of their 17-year age gap, welcomed their first child into the world on Mother’s Day, May 12. She shared the news on social media with the caption, “In 2021, on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty

She continued, “Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.”

A couple of weeks after she gave birth, Draya filed a shocking lawsuit against Tyrod accusing him of attempting to evict her from a $3 million L.A. home he purchased for her during their relationship.

Draya claimed she lives in a home in Chatsworth, California, that was purchased by Tyrod and his company in August 2022. She said he promised to let her live in the pad with her children.

In the lawsuit, Draya claimed they were in a “romantic relationship and Mr. Taylor promised that any contributions she made towards either improving or satisfying the mortgage of the property would be applied towards the purchase value of the property when she decides she wishes to transfer title.”

In October 2023, Draya said they hashed out a rental agreement where any payments she made would be made towards the down payment if she decided to buy the home.

Pierre Suu / Getty

Draya admitted they didn’t sign the deal but said it was because they were “in an intimate relationship at the time of the contract formation.” She said she offered to buy the home in October 2023 for $2.8 million. Draya said Tyrod countered with $3.2 million. The model said she agreed to buy the home for $3.2 million and pay $19,000 a month in rent until the deal was finalized by their teams.

In her lawsuit, Draya said despite her holding up her end of their deal, Tyrod has attempting to evict her from the home “where she currently lives with her three children.”

“Furthermore, they are refusing to sell the property to her despite the substantial improvements she has invested in the property, believing in good faith she would eventually own the property, and thereby unjustly benefiting the defendants,” the suit read.

Draya pleaded with the court to award her damages against Tyrod for the alleged emotional distress he caused and to force him to sell her the home. Tyrod has yet to respond to the lawsuit.